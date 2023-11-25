Capital International Investors Buys 182 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $59,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 737.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 54.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.9% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 75,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

LULU opened at $431.76 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $437.05. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.