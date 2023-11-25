Capital International Investors Purchases New Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,773,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -211.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FLYW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

