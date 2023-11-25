Capital International Investors Purchases New Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,773,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -211.16 and a beta of 1.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on FLYW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.
View Our Latest Research Report on Flywire
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.