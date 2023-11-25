Capital International Investors Purchases 178,568 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 195.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.76% of Comfort Systems USA worth $44,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $198.83 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

