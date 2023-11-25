Capital International Investors Has $46.05 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,697 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.93% of Vicor worth $46,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vicor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.