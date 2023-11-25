Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,008 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Block were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,506 shares worth $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

