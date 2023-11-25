Capital International Inc. CA Buys 14,632 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,331,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,562,000 after buying an additional 1,310,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 123,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 665,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after purchasing an additional 106,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 907,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

