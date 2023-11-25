Synthetix Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $97.38 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00009906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 327,542,214 coins and its circulating supply is 291,642,851 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

