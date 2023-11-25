STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.60 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $131.60 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,779.43 or 1.00207499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003968 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06797623 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $8,665,099.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.