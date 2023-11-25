JasmyCoin Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $256.99 million and $47.55 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,876 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

