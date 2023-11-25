Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.72 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,259.92 or 0.05994293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $61,017.84 and $4.72 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 537,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 27 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 537,394.25921386 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,278.28549515 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,088,436.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.