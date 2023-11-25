Insider Selling: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CEO Sells 110,802 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn Cross sold 110,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $17,728.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,279.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shawn Cross sold 90,447 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $14,471.52.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Shawn Cross sold 1,253 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $263.13.

On Friday, September 29th, Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $31,033.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

