Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Tina Cessna Sells 1,673 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 1,673 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,707.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Tina Cessna sold 1,287 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $8,339.76.
Backblaze Stock Up 1.7 %
BLZE stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.
BLZE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
