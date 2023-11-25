Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 1,964 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $12,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,419.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.7 %

BLZE stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 27.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the second quarter valued at $178,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLZE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

