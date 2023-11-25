Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 2,553 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $16,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Backblaze Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 29.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Backblaze by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.