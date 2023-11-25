VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Director Guy Archibald Innes Buys 20,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $14,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 597,161 shares in the company, valued at $423,984.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 5,201.69%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

