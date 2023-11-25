Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 900 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 900 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $20,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00.

Shares of ALKT opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

