Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $3.02 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

