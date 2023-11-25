Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Bruce A. Kiefer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Bruce A. Kiefer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,525 shares in the company, valued at $749,222.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.62 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

