Andrew J. Wise Acquires 1,000 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) COO Andrew J. Wise acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

AROW stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

