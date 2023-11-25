Insider Buying: Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) Director Paul S. Walsh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 1.9 %

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 838.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,499.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

