Insider Buying: Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) Director Paul S. Walsh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 1.9 %
Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vintage Wine Estates
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.