Garnet L. Dawson Sells 29,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 29,000 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$33,350.00.

Garnet L. Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoldMining alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Garnet L. Dawson sold 10,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$11,500.00.

GoldMining Stock Performance

GoldMining (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.