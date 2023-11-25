Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 7,824 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 335,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

