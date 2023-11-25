ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Nigel Garrard Buys 3,250 Shares

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.31 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of A$40,007.50 ($26,320.72).

ALS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ALS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. ALS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

