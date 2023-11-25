DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 8,983 Shares of Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,941.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,268,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,301,494.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $33,296.82.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,644.65.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,612 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $12,960.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,794 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $4,662.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,514 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $41,796.12.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,592 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,491.84.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,269 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $83,486.97.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,662 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $200,255.44.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $8.07 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

