Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca Sells 4,635 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.64 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.7289675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
