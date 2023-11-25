Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Renzo Barazzuol Purchases 11,700 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Renzo Barazzuol purchased 11,700 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$78,912.99.

Renzo Barazzuol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Renzo Barazzuol acquired 5,000 shares of Extendicare stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,282.50.

Extendicare Inc has a twelve month low of C$6.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.90.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

