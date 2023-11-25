David Sgro Sells 10,714 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 21st, David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $75,212.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

