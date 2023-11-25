Twin Tree Management LP Invests $3.19 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Aflac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.