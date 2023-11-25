Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 13,753 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in IQVIA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,576,000 after buying an additional 232,872 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQV stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

