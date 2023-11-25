Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,612 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $270.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average is $278.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

