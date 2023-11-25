Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,572 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

