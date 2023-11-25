Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

