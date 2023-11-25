Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.29

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $12.95. Air Canada shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 173,022 shares changing hands.

ACDVF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Air Canada Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.62%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

