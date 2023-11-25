Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10,624.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

