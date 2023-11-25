Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

