Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,113 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

