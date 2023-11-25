Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,088 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,484,000 after buying an additional 745,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after buying an additional 192,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

