Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 213,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $13.70 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

