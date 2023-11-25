China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.56

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $12.87. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 5,932 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSUAY

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.43.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Stories

