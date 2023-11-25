China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.56

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $12.87. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 5,932 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th.
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
