Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $310.10

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.10 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 325.20 ($4.07). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.03), with a volume of 20,076 shares trading hands.
ATYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.26) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Neil Gregson purchased 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £13,410.32 ($16,777.58). Corporate insiders own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
