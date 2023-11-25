Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.81. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 1,321,945 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$361.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

