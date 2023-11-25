Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.15

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.15 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 143.90 ($1.80). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 128,197 shares changing hands.

Gear4music Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,880.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.64.

About Gear4music

(Get Free Report)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers pianos, violins, cellos, violas, double bass, bass guitar amps and pedal, guitars, amps, mixers, speakers and audio electronics, drum kits, clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, drums, trumpets, trombones, tubas and french horns, lightweight instruments, guitars and accessories, bass amplification, and drum kits and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.