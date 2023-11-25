Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 69,167 shares changing hands.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$11.36 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

