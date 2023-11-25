MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $318.49

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.49 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 318.95 ($3.99). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 318 ($3.98), with a volume of 25,541 shares trading hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 320.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The company has a market capitalization of £75.24 million, a PE ratio of -912.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Davidson bought 10,000 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £31,300 ($39,159.26). 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

