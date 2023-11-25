Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,208.28

Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,208.28 ($15.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.26). Aberforth Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,298 ($16.24), with a volume of 93,543 shares traded.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,233.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.04 ($37,328.96). In other news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.04 ($37,328.96). Also, insider Richard Davidson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £28,950 ($36,219.19). Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

