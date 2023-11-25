Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $267.72

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.72 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.49). Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 209,978 shares traded.

Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.39. The stock has a market cap of £894.52 million, a PE ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.27 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.53. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

In related news, insider Nigel Foster bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £18,410 ($23,032.65). Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

