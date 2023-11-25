Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $149.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.77. Badger Meter has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

