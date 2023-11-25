Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

