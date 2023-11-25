Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target at $29.22

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

