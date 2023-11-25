Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $235.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.56.

LOW stock opened at $199.07 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

